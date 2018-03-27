Devildriver return with new country covers album Outlaws ‘Til The End

Devildriver have given details on their long-awaited country covers album.

News of the project came to light last year, with frontman Dez Fafara telling Metal Hammer, “Outlaw music inspires me and always has.”

Now it’s been revealed that the album will be titled Outlaws ‘Til The End and it’s set for release on July 6 via Napalm Records.

Fafara explains: “I think real music has always gotten to me, whether it’s the blues or even real goth music like Bauhaus and The Sisters Of Mercy, as well as outlaw country greats like Johnny Cash, Wayne ‘The Train’ Hancock and Willie Nelson.

“That stuff has always attracted me, and this is absolutely the real McCoy. The blues and outlaw country are what made rock’n’roll. They were around before rock’n’roll – and in my head, I’ve always heard these songs heavy.”

The album features guest contributions from a range of artists, including Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and Mark Morton, Hank3, John Carter Cash, Wednesday 13, 36 Crazyfists’ Brock Lindow and more.

Fafara adds: “I knew right away that I wanted to have guests on this record, and the first guest I wanted was John Carter Cash. I didn’t want this thing to exist without John, without Hank3 or without Randy.

“Basically, there were a certain amount of guests that I definitely wanted on it, but as I kept asking people, everyone kept saying yes! Randy and Mark are both from the country and they were immediately on board.

“With John, we wound up talking for two hours when we first met, all about his love of heavy metal and my love of outlaw country and my love of his dad’s music. All he wanted to do was talk about metal and all I wanted to do was talk about outlaw country. It was the craziest thing.”

To mark the announcement, Devildriver have released a trailer which can be seen below along with the Outlaws ‘Til The End cover art and tracklist.

The album is now available for pre-order.

Devildriver Outlaws ‘Til The End tracklist