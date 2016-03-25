Devil You Know lose Sankey for US tour

Devil You Know drummer John Sankey will sit out the band’s upcoming US headline tour, with John Boecklin filling in.

Sankey has had to return to his native Australia to help with the planning of next year’s inaugural Legion Music Fest, of which he is co-founder and ambassador.

Former Devildriver man Boecklin will be behind the kit until Sankey can return in May.

Sankey says: “It sucks to miss playing these shows but being part of planning and overseeing the launch of a national music festival is an enormous task which requires all of my time and dedication right now.

“Unfortunately Dave Grohl isn’t available to fill in, but don’t fear, my good buddy and drummer extraordinaire John Boecklin will be hitting the road with Hojo, Fran and Womby to rock the kit for you all each night.

“I’ll be back from the land down under to rejoin my DYK Brothers for our tour with the mighty Hatebreed and Devildriver in May and June. See ya all on the road then.”

Devil You Know issued their second album They Bleed Red last year via Nuclear Blast.

