Destruction release Under Attack video

Destruction have released the video for their track Under Attack.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming record of the same name, due out on May 13 via Nuclear Blast. It can pre-ordered on the label’s webstore.

Destruction bassist Marcel Schmier says: “We really took our time for this album. After the summer festivals, we went into the studio every couple of weeks to record brand new songs and ideas in between all the touring activities.

“We took several studio sessions instead of one long one, to keep the ideas fresh and have time later before the mix to change bits and pieces that we did not like. Maybe this was the most effective writing we did in the last years.

“Due to the fact we had more time in between the albums, there was a lot of musical output and creativity, but also less pressure. From my point of view, you can definitely hear the crispiness in the songwriting and the kick-ass attitude we brought from the shows into the studio.”

Destruction have scheduled a run of shows in South America and Europe throughout the coming months.

Destruction Under Attack tracklist

Under Attack Generation Nevermore Dethroned Getting Used To The Evil Pathogenic Elegant Pigs Second To None Stand Up For What You Deliver Conductor Of The Void Stigmatized

May 13: Gelsenkirchen Rock Hard Festival 2016, Germany

May 26: Brasilia Clube do Congresso Brasilia, Brazil

May 27: Teresina Bueiro do Rock, Brazil

May 28: Limeira Bar Da Montanha, Brazil

May 30: Cochabamba Ex-Carnivale, Bolivia

Jun 01: Lima Blood, Peru

Jun 02: Juliaca Oveja Negra, Peru

Jun 04: Chile Blondie Santiago, Chile

Jun 05: Samper Mendoza Bogota, Colombia

Jun 07: San Salvador Buhos, El Salvador

Jun 08: Guatemala Salon Agayc, Guatemala

Jun 09: San Pedro Sula Expocentro, Honduras

Jun 10: Mexico Foro Indie Rocks , Mexico

Jun 24: Dischingen Rock am Härtsfeldsee, Germany

Jul 15: Gavle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Jul 22: Bertingen Rock unter den Eichen, Germany

Jul 23: Bagnatica Bergamo Fosch Fest, Italy

Aug 10: Jaromer Brutal Assault 2016, Czech Republic

Aug 14: Rasnov Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania

Sep 15: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Sep 16: Munchen Backstage, Germany

Sep 17: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy

Sep 18: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik, Germany

Sep 21: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Sep 22: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France

Sep 23: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Sep 24: Toulouse Metronum, France

Sep 25: Barcelona Rass2, Spain

Sep 27: Seville Seville, Spain

Sep 28: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal

Sep 29: Hard Club Porto, Portugal

Sep 30: Madrid Arena, Spain

Oct 01: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Oct 02: Paris La Machine, France

Oct 04: Glasgow Audio, UK

Oct 05: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Oct 06: Manchester Club Academy , United Kingdom

Oct 07: London Underworld, United Kingdom

Oct 08: Rijssen Lucky, Netherlands

Oct 09: Drachten Iduna, Netherlands

Oct 11: Prague Storm Club, Czech Republic

Oct 12: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 13: Siegburg Kubana, Germany

Oct 14: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Oct 15: Hasselt Muziekodroom, Belgium

Oct 16: Mannheim 7er Club, Germany

Dec 16: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands