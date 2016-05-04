Destruction release Under Attack video

Destruction have released the video for their track Under Attack.
The song is taken from the band’s upcoming record of the same name, due out on May 13 via Nuclear Blast. It can pre-ordered on the label’s webstore.
Destruction bassist Marcel Schmier says: “We really took our time for this album. After the summer festivals, we went into the studio every couple of weeks to record brand new songs and ideas in between all the touring activities.
“We took several studio sessions instead of one long one, to keep the ideas fresh and have time later before the mix to change bits and pieces that we did not like. Maybe this was the most effective writing we did in the last years.
“Due to the fact we had more time in between the albums, there was a lot of musical output and creativity, but also less pressure. From my point of view, you can definitely hear the crispiness in the songwriting and the kick-ass attitude we brought from the shows into the studio.”
Destruction have scheduled a run of shows in South America and Europe throughout the coming months.
Destruction Under Attack tracklist
- Under Attack
- Generation Nevermore
- Dethroned
- Getting Used To The Evil
- Pathogenic
- Elegant Pigs
- Second To None
- Stand Up For What You Deliver
- Conductor Of The Void
- Stigmatized
Destruction tour dates 2016
May 13: Gelsenkirchen Rock Hard Festival 2016, Germany
May 26: Brasilia Clube do Congresso Brasilia, Brazil
May 27: Teresina Bueiro do Rock, Brazil
May 28: Limeira Bar Da Montanha, Brazil
May 30: Cochabamba Ex-Carnivale, Bolivia
Jun 01: Lima Blood, Peru
Jun 02: Juliaca Oveja Negra, Peru
Jun 04: Chile Blondie Santiago, Chile
Jun 05: Samper Mendoza Bogota, Colombia
Jun 07: San Salvador Buhos, El Salvador
Jun 08: Guatemala Salon Agayc, Guatemala
Jun 09: San Pedro Sula Expocentro, Honduras
Jun 10: Mexico Foro Indie Rocks , Mexico
Jun 24: Dischingen Rock am Härtsfeldsee, Germany
Jul 15: Gavle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden
Jul 22: Bertingen Rock unter den Eichen, Germany
Jul 23: Bagnatica Bergamo Fosch Fest, Italy
Aug 10: Jaromer Brutal Assault 2016, Czech Republic
Aug 14: Rasnov Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania
Sep 15: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Sep 16: Munchen Backstage, Germany
Sep 17: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy
Sep 18: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik, Germany
Sep 21: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Sep 22: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France
Sep 23: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Sep 24: Toulouse Metronum, France
Sep 25: Barcelona Rass2, Spain
Sep 27: Seville Seville, Spain
Sep 28: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal
Sep 29: Hard Club Porto, Portugal
Sep 30: Madrid Arena, Spain
Oct 01: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Oct 02: Paris La Machine, France
Oct 04: Glasgow Audio, UK
Oct 05: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Oct 06: Manchester Club Academy , United Kingdom
Oct 07: London Underworld, United Kingdom
Oct 08: Rijssen Lucky, Netherlands
Oct 09: Drachten Iduna, Netherlands
Oct 11: Prague Storm Club, Czech Republic
Oct 12: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany
Oct 13: Siegburg Kubana, Germany
Oct 14: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria
Oct 15: Hasselt Muziekodroom, Belgium
Oct 16: Mannheim 7er Club, Germany
Dec 16: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands