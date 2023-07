Depeche Mode announce new shows for 2024

Depeche Mode have announced an extensive list of new shows for 2024.

The Essex band will kick off next year's tour on home soil, launching the tour at London's 02 Arena on January 22, before playing further UK shows in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow. The European leg of the tour will commence at Dublin's 3Arena on February 3, and run through to April, closing with two shows at Cologne's Lanxess Arena on April 3 and 5.

The newly announced Memento Mori world tour dates are as follows:

Jan 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Jan 24: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 29: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jan 31: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK



Feb 03: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Feb 06: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Feb 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Feb 10: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 13: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Feb 15: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Feb 17: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Feb 22: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 24: Prague, CZ O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 27: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Feb 29: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland



Mar 03; Paris Accor Arena, France

Mar 05; Paris Accor Arena, France

Mar 07: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany, Germany

Mar 12: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Mar 14: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Mar 16: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Mar 19: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Mar 21: Bilbao BEC, Spain

Mar 23: Torino Pala Alpitour, Italy

Mar 26: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary

Mar 28; Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Mar 30; Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy



Apr 3: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Apr 5: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany



Depeche Mode released their critically acclaimed 15th studio album, Memento Mori, on March 24. The album is the first release from the band since the passing of keyboardist Andy Fletcher in May last year.