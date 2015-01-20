Delain, Fleshgod Apocalypse and more for Bloodstock!

Bloodstock has announced the two of the Sophie stage headliners as well as a bunch of other names.

Headlining the Sophie Lancaster stage on Friday night are the Dutch symphonic metallers Delain. Delain’s track We Are The Others is actually about Sophie, and the band have said “it will be an extra important and special occasion for us to headline the Sophie Lancaster stage and meet up with our friends at the Sophie Lancaster Foundation again. We look forward to rocking out at Bloodstock and hope to see many of you there!”

And topping the Sophie stage on are the techy death metallers Fleshgod Apocalypse, who are making their debut at Catton Park this summer. Speaking about Bloodstock, the band said “It’s a great honour for us and we can’t wait to crush one of the most important stages in the UK and Europe!”

Also announced for the Sophie stage across the weekend are the funky thrashers Mordred, the intense Italians Destrage and straight-up thrash metallers Battalion.

Already announced for the Catton Park weekender are Within Temptation, Trivium, Rob Zombie, Opeth, Sabaton and more. Tickets are available here.