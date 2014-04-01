Delain drop Stardust vid

Delain have released a video for their track Stardust.

It’s taken from fourth album The Human Contradiction, set for launch on April 7 via Napalm Records.

Catch the Dutch outfit on tour later this month, supporting Within Temptation:

Apr 11: Manchester Apollo Apr

12: London Wembley Arena

Apr 14: Newcastle Academy

Apr 15: Glasgow Academy

Apr 16: Birmingham Academy

Tracklist