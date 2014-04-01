Delain drop Stardust vid

Delain have released a video for their track Stardust.
It’s taken from fourth album The Human Contradiction, set for launch on April 7 via Napalm Records.
Catch the Dutch outfit on tour later this month, supporting Within Temptation:
Apr 11: Manchester Apollo Apr
12: London Wembley Arena
Apr 14: Newcastle Academy
Apr 15: Glasgow Academy
Apr 16: Birmingham Academy
Tracklist
- Here Come the Vultures 2. Your Body Is a Battleground 3. Stardust 4. My Masquerade 5. Tell Me, Mechanist 6. Sing To Me7. Army of Dolls 8. Lullaby9. The Tragedy of the Commons