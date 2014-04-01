Trending

Delain drop Stardust vid

By Metal Hammer  

View promo for track from 4th album The Human Contradiction, out next week

Delain have released a video for their track Stardust.

It’s taken from fourth album The Human Contradiction, set for launch on April 7 via Napalm Records.

Catch the Dutch outfit on tour later this month, supporting Within Temptation:

Apr 11: Manchester Apollo Apr

12: London Wembley Arena

Apr 14: Newcastle Academy

Apr 15: Glasgow Academy

Apr 16: Birmingham Academy

Tracklist

  1. Here Come the Vultures 2. Your Body Is a Battleground 3. Stardust 4. My Masquerade 5. Tell Me, Mechanist 6. Sing To Me7. Army of Dolls 8. Lullaby9. The Tragedy of the Commons
