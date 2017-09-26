Trending

Delain detail new package Live At Paradiso

A Decade Of Delain: Live At Paradiso to be released in October on CD, DVD and Blu-ray - watch new trailer

Delain have announced that they’ll release a live package to celebrate their 10th anniversary next month.

Titled A Decade Of Delain - Live At Paradiso, it will arrive on October 27 via Napalm Records on CD, vinyl, DVD and Blu-ray. It was filmed at a sold out gig at Amsterdam’s Paradiso on December 10, 2016.

Delain were joined onstage throughout the evening by artists including Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Liv Kristine and Fear Factory’s Burton C Bell.

In addition to the live concert, the package will include a documentary about the band titled We Are The Others – A Decade of Delain, a bonus live performance of We Are the Others from Masters Of Rock 2015, and the Suckerpunch music video.

They’ve also released a trailer for the live package.

The band say: “After months of planning, performing and putting together our first ever live DVD, CD and Blu-ray, we are very excited to be so close it’s release now!

“What to expect? Have a look at this trailer for a sneak peek! We hope you enjoy it, and we hope it makes you extra eager to experience the complete 115-minute show and all cool extras.”

A Decade Of Delain - Live At Paradiso is now available for pre-order. Find the packaging and tracklist below.

A Decade Of Delain - Live At Paradiso tracklist

  1. Intro (The Monarch)
  2. Hands Of Gold (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)
  3. Suckerpunch
  4. The Glory And The Scum
  5. Get The Devil Out Of Me
  6. Army Of Dolls
  7. The Hurricane
  8. April Rain
  9. Where Is The Blood (featuring Burton C Bell)
  10. Here Come the Vultures
  11. Fire With Fire
  12. The Tragedy Of The Commons (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)
  13. Danse Macabre
  14. Sleepwalkers Dream (featuring Rob van der Loo, Sander Zoer, and Guus Eikens)
  15. Your Body Is A Battleground (featuring Marco Hietala – video)
  16. Stay Forever
  17. See Me In Shadow (featuring Liv Kristine and Elianne Anemaat)
  18. The Gathering
  19. Pristine (featuring George Oosthoek)
  20. Mother Machine
  21. Sing To Me (featuring Marco Hietala – video)
  22. Don’t Let Go
  23. We Are the Others

