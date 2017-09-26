Delain detail new package Live At Paradiso

Delain have announced that they’ll release a live package to celebrate their 10th anniversary next month.

Titled A Decade Of Delain - Live At Paradiso, it will arrive on October 27 via Napalm Records on CD, vinyl, DVD and Blu-ray. It was filmed at a sold out gig at Amsterdam’s Paradiso on December 10, 2016.

Delain were joined onstage throughout the evening by artists including Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Liv Kristine and Fear Factory’s Burton C Bell.

In addition to the live concert, the package will include a documentary about the band titled We Are The Others – A Decade of Delain, a bonus live performance of We Are the Others from Masters Of Rock 2015, and the Suckerpunch music video.

They’ve also released a trailer for the live package.

The band say: “After months of planning, performing and putting together our first ever live DVD, CD and Blu-ray, we are very excited to be so close it’s release now!

“What to expect? Have a look at this trailer for a sneak peek! We hope you enjoy it, and we hope it makes you extra eager to experience the complete 115-minute show and all cool extras.”

A Decade Of Delain - Live At Paradiso is now available for pre-order. Find the packaging and tracklist below.

A Decade Of Delain - Live At Paradiso tracklist

Intro (The Monarch) Hands Of Gold (featuring Alissa White-Gluz) Suckerpunch The Glory And The Scum Get The Devil Out Of Me Army Of Dolls The Hurricane April Rain Where Is The Blood (featuring Burton C Bell) Here Come the Vultures Fire With Fire The Tragedy Of The Commons (featuring Alissa White-Gluz) Danse Macabre Sleepwalkers Dream (featuring Rob van der Loo, Sander Zoer, and Guus Eikens) Your Body Is A Battleground (featuring Marco Hietala – video) Stay Forever See Me In Shadow (featuring Liv Kristine and Elianne Anemaat) The Gathering Pristine (featuring George Oosthoek) Mother Machine Sing To Me (featuring Marco Hietala – video) Don’t Let Go We Are the Others

