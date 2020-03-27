Deftones sell merch to financially support their road crew

Deftones have pledged to support their road crew who are struggling financially due to the band’s live shows being cancelled.

Chino Moreno and co. were forced to shelve their tour of Australia and New Zealand recently due to the coronavirus pandemic - and they’re now selling a range of merch, with all profits going to their touring team.

Deftones say in a statement: “Our touring crew is essential for us to go out and do what we do for all of you. We were crushed that we had to cancel our Australia and New Zealand run this month, and our road crew was hit hard.

“To show them support, we have made our intended merch line for the tour available for purchase online, and we will be giving all profits made back to our crew.

“If you are able to buy a shirt, we, and they, really appreciate the support. Please note all merchandise will be shipping from Australia, and prices reflect the Australian dollar. We will see you all soon. Stay safe.”

Earlier this month, Deftones’ keyboardist Frank Delgado checked in to let fans know that the follow-up to 2016’s Gore was “basically done.”

The global spread of coronavirus has had a devastating impact on the live music scene, with artists forced to cancel or postpone shows and tours, while festivals including Download UK and Glastonbury have also been cancelled.

However, artists are fighting back and are coming up with new ways of generating income and getting their music out there, while a range of industry initiatives have been set up to help support musicians.