Spotify launch music relief project to help support artists

Spotify have launched the COVID-19 Music Relief project to help support artists who are struggling in the current climate.

The streaming giant has teamed up with the Recording Academy and MusiCares fund, the Help Musicians Coronavirus Hardship Fund and the PRS Foundation and are urging music fans to donate to any of the three funds. They’ll then match donations “dollar for dollar up to a collective total of $10 million.”

A statement from Spotify says: “At times of great challenge, music helps to uplift us. But right now, thousands of creative professionals in the music industry need our help.

“While streaming still gives artists a way to connect with their fans, so many other sources of revenue have been put on hold by this crisis. To play our part, we’re working with a growing list of organisations offering financial relief to creators around the world to find ways to support our community.

“The Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project has been created to amplify the efforts of organisations that focus on helping those most in need. Spotify is making a donation to these organisations and will match donations made via this page dollar for dollar up to a collective total of $10 million.”

Spotify report that more partners will be announced in due course.

Announcing the set up of their COVID-19 Fund last week, the Recording Academy and MusiCares pledged $1m each to the campaign and called on the entire music community, including labels and streaming services, to join them.

A petition was launched last week asking Spotify to do more to support artists who are struggling in the current climate.