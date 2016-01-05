Deftones documentary blocked amid legal row

Documentary Entertain Me: A Film About Deftones has been temporarily shelved.

The movie by director Andrew Bennett was shot 15 years ago while the band were recording 2000 album White Pony and was to be released late last month.

But controversy has surrounded the launch as it has reportedly not earned the band’s management Velvet Hammer’s seal of approval.

A statement on the film’s website reads: “As expected this film is unavailable for a very short time.

“I can assure every person who has purchased it, you are getting your film! No matter what.

“I can assure everyone else, that despite the unlawful action placed on my legal film, it will be available very, very shortly.”

Deftones are working on their eighth album, with its release expected in early 2016.