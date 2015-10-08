Deep Purple, NIN, Yes, Cheap Trick on 2016 Rock Hall list

Deep Purple, Nine Inch Nails, Yes and Cheap Trick are among the nominees for the next Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction.

They’re joined by the Cars, Steve Miller, Chicago, Los Lobos, Janet Jackson, NWA, the Smiths, Chaka Khan, Chic, the JBs and the Spinners on the shortlist for 2016.

Public voting is underway now via Rolling Stone, with the top five acts receiving an additional vote to the total achieved from the Rock Hall’s panel of experts. The successful names will be announced in December, with the annual ceremony taking place in New York next April.

Artists become eligible 25 years after the release of their first single or album.

The 2015 inductees were Green Day, Joan Jett, Lou Reed, Ringo Starr, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and Bill Withers.

In May, Deep Purple were named as winners in a public poll of acts who should be in the Rock Hall. They’ve been eligible for more than two decades and nominated several times. Frontman Ian Gillan said in February: “I’ve spent my entire life fighting against being institutionalised, so I feel this whole thing’s a massive success. I’m being ironic, of course.”