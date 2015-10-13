Deep Purple eye January studio return

Deep Purple will begin recording their 20th album in January, according to guitarist Steve Morse.

They’ve been working on tracks for the follow-up to 2013’s Now What since last year, with bassist Roger Glover confirming they’d been holding writing sessions in Spain.

Now Morse says their plans are coming to fruition – and Bob Ezrin will once again be behind the desk.

He tells Guitar Cast: “We’ve been working on the material, and we have one more session before we actually start recording.

“Recording is going to be the middle of January and Bob Ezrin is the producer.”

Purple are among the nominees for induction into the 2016 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. They’ll play London’s O2 Arena on December 3.