Decapitated extradited to Spokane after kidnap and rape allegations

Decapitated drummer Michal Lysejko and guitarist Waclaw Kieltyka have been moved from jail in Los Angeles to Spokane, Washington, to face accusations of kidnap and rape.

The pair, along with bandmates Rafal Piotrowski and Hubert Wiece were arrested in Santa Ana, California, and held on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping and were later accused of gang-rape following a show in Spokane in September.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Piotrowski and Wiece will be transported to Spokane at a later date.

The band, who issued a statement last month denying the allegations, have not been charged with rape, with Lysejko’s lawyer saying there was “another side to this.”

He added: “We have witnesses that can testify to the fact that the accuser came to visit the band of her own free will and left on good terms. The accuser has a documented history of providing false information to the police dating back to 2014.”

The newspaper also reports that after interviews with the alleged victim and her mother, both were critical of the police’s “lack of action” once the alleged rape had been reported.

In a complaint filed with the Spokane Police Department, the victim said officers “let me down.”

She added: “Why was there no pro-action when a young woman was crying for help when she just got raped by multiple men? Can you please tell me how three squad police cars can show up to someone stealing, or petty theft, but when a woman’s dignity is being taken away from her the police men just drive away?”

Decapitated were forced to cancel their touring plans due to the uncertainty of how long legal proceedings would take.

Decapitated arrested on suspicion of kidnapping