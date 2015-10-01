Deathgasm movie clip issued ahead of release

Producers of upcoming heavy metal movie Deathgasm have made a scene from the film available ahead of its release.

Deathgasm’s plot centres around two outcasts who bond over music and form a band, before accidentally unleashing the powers of hell on the world.

In the new scene, the band’s first rehearsal is captured and sees the group decide on a suitable name.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Metal-thrashing Brodie is an outcast in a sea of jocks and cheerleaders until he meets a kindred spirit in fellow metalhead Zakk. After starting their own band, Brodie and Zakk’s resentment of the suburban wasteland leads them to a mysterious piece of sheet music said to grant ultimate power to whoever plays it.

“But the music also summons an ancient evil entity known as Aeloth The Blind One, who threatens to tear apart existence itself. Their classmates and family become inhabited by demonic forces, tearing out their own eyes and turning into psychotic murderers.”

Deathgasm is released in the US tomorrow (October 2).

Gore Blimey! The heavy metal horror of Deathgasm