Deafheaven return with New Bermuda

Deafheaven have confirmed they’ll release their third album on October 2.

New Bermuda will be issued via Anti- Records after recently signing a deal with the label. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s Sunbather.

They’ve released a teaser to announce the release. View it below.

Joining vocalist George Clarke, guitarist Kerry McCoy and drummer Daniel Tracy on the album, which is said to continue their blend of “black metal, shoegaze and post-rock” are bassist Stephen Lee Clarke and second guitarist Shiv Mehra,

In addition, they’ll play two shows in the UK next month: Bristol’s ArcTanGent on August 22 and London’s Scala on August 24.

New Bermuda tracklist

01. Brought to the Water 02. Luna 03. Baby Blue 04. Come Back 05. Gifts for the Earth