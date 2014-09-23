Deaf Havana announce UK tour

English alt-rockers Deaf Havana have revealed they’ll tour the UK in December.

The dates have been announced following the cancellation of their planned tour of mainland Europe earlier this month. The band cited “financial and scheduling issues” and other circumstances outside their control for the decision.

They’ll be joined on the UK jaunt by Lonely The Brave and will play locations they’ve either never visited or did so years ago in support of latest album Old Souls, which launched in 2013.

Tickets go on sale on September 26 at 9am via Music Glue, See Tickets and Kililive. Those who book through Music Glue have the chance to buy a ticket and t-shirt package, which will be limited to 100 per show.

Dec 14: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Dec 15: Falmouth Princess Pavilions

Dec 16: Exeter Lemon Grove

Dec 17: Coventry Kasbah

Dec 18: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Dec 19: Middlesborough Empire

Dec 20: Lincoln Engine Shed