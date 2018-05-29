Deadly Circus Fire launch PledgeMusic campaign for album no.3

Deadly Circus Fire have launched a PledgeMusic campaign for their upcoming third studio album, which will be the follow-up to 2015's The Hydra's Tailor.

The band shared new tracks Ghost and Shinigami Fall with new vocalist David Pear last year – and now they’re offering fans who support the as-yet-untitled album a range of incentives, including signed items, t-shirts, a VIP studio experience and the chance for the band to play in your house.

Guitarist Save Addario says: “After many months of writing as well as working on a detailed pre-production, we are delighted to have finally completed work on our third studio album.

"We have evolved, progressed once again, stretching our creative wings and pushed the envelope like never before, balancing infectious melodies with heavy groovy guitars, crazy driving bass lines melted within pounding drum beats. We are looking forward to sharing new music with you soon.”

To pledge your support for the album, visit the band’s PledgeMusic page.