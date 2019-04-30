Dead Letter Circus, VOLA, Twelve Foot Ninja and more added to Euroblast

Australian prog rockers Dead Letter Circus and Twelve Foot Ninja have both been announced for this year's Euroblast festival, along with Uneven Structure and VOLA. They are among a string of modern day progressive music acts added to a line-up that already featured Between The Buried And Me, Wheel, 22, Valis Ablaze and Head With Wings.

"With alumni such as Meshuggah, Devin Townsend, Animals As Leaders, Textures, Sikth and 300+ more of the most amazing and talented acts already under our belt. We’ve set out once again to select 40+ of the finest international acts you know and don't know for our next edition," Eruoblast's John Sprich told Prog.

"We feel extremely proud that Euroblast provided a stage for the first ever live performances of many now known artists over years. Bands such as Uneven Structure, Aliases, Destiny Potato, The Algorithm and many more took their first steps on our stage. We are curious and excited and determined as ever to find the next new artist and welcome them home. Due to it's unique and intimate atmosphere, the Euroblast has become an annual highlight and meeting point for artists, instrument manufacturers, music industry reps, international press and fans alike, attracting visitors from all over the world."

Euroblast takes place from 27-29 September at Essikfabrik in Cologne, Germany. Tickets and further information is available from the festival website.