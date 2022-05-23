Dead body found in car park following My Chemical Romance Milton Keynes show

A dead body has been found in a car park near Milton Keynes stadium, following the second of My Chemical Romance's three reunion shows at the venue on May 21.

As reported by MK Citizen, the body was discovered at the Milton Keynes Bowl car park, which was being used as a ‘park and stride’ spot for the three MCR reunion concerts, which took place across the weekend.

Witnesses noted that intensive searches were being performed by police, who arrived at the scene around 8.30pm. Several concert-goers who had parked at the Bowl also reported that they were not allowed to move their vehicles until after the concert finished at 10.30pm.

In a statement following an investigation, Thames Valley police confirmed that the death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.

A spokesperson told MK Citizen: “Thames Valley Police is investigating an unexplained, non-suspicious death in Milton Keynes. As such, it is not being treated as a crime.

“There is a scene watch in place while enquiries are being carried out. A file will be prepared for the coroner, but I can confirm it is the body of a man.”

No further information about the cause of death has been revealed.

My Chemical Romance began their European tour on May 16 at the Eden Project in Cornwall, which became their first UK show in 11 years.

The emo heroes then played shows at Milton Keynes Stadium, on May 19, May 21 and May 22.

At each show, frontman Gerard Way paid tribute to the My Chemical Romance fans who had originally bought tickets to the long-delayed reunion shows, but had since passed away.

“So this is kind of crazy, this is our third show, we’ve played two shows and I think it was the first night where were fucking around having a good time and I was talking about how its been two and a half years and how does it feel and things like that,” Way explained.

“And it occurred to me later after the second show, that there was a bunch of people that were probably gonna be at these shows that aren’t here with us anymore. And I think it was yesterday, a friend of mine told me that there were some people on the internet that had gotten a list as best they could of names of people that were gonna come to the shows.”

Following the speech, Way held up a flag displaying the names of the fans that had passed.