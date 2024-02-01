Dead & Company confirm residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas

Dead & Company, the band formed by former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann in 2015, have confirmed plans for a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, the revolutionary $2.3billion venue that opened its doors last year. They broke the news in a video posted on social media, which features the Grateful Dead's Steal Your Face logo adorning the side of The Sphere.

"In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour,” reads the text accompanying the clip. “But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops. It's gonna be a ball"

While the dates haven't yet been confirmed, it's believed the band have 15 shows scheduled at the venue, which launched in September with a five-date residency from U2, a run that was swiftly extended to encompass 36 performances. Jam band Phish have four dates at the venue lined up in late April, each with different setlists and visuals.

Attending a U2 show at The Sphere late last year, Classic Rock said of the venue, "From the outside it resembles a UFO landed on The Strip. The largest spherical structure in the world has an all-enveloping screen – the size of several football pitches – which is the promise of a thousand ropey VR advertisements made real. It’s the TV that God’s couch is probably pointed at. The sound system is advanced to the point where it could be mistaken for sorcery."

Dead & Company's final tour ended with a three-night stint at Oracle Park in San Francisco in July, with a lineup that included Bob Weir and Micky Hart alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane, who stepped in to cover for Bill Kreutzmann on the tour.