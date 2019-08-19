David Hasselhoff recruits Todd Rundgren, Ministry and Tracii Guns for new album

In April this year, it was reported that actor and singer David Hasselhoff was planning on giving his next album a metal edge.

He told Zeit Online: “I'm doing some heavy metal songs on my new album. Why not? I don’t have an album title yet, but it should read: Everything is allowed. I do everything because I can. Because I want it.”

Now, The Hoff has revealed the full tracklist and special guests who will appear on the record, which is titled Open Your Eyes – and there’s plenty for rock fans to get excited about.

Todd Rundgren guests on Jump In My Car, Tracii Guns will be heard on Here I Go Again and Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens appears on I Melt With You.

And, after Ministry mainman Al Jourgensen remixed Hasselhoff’s take on Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline with DJ Swamp in October last year, it’s no surprise to see the song on the record, too.

Open Your Eyes will be released on September 27. Find the full tracklist and guest artists below.

David Hasselhoff: Open Your Eyes

1. Open Your Eyes (ft/James Williamson)

2. Head On Feat (ft/Elliot Easton)

3. I Melt With You (ft/Steve Stevens)

4. Lips Like Sugar (ft/Flock Of Seagulls)

5. Heroes (ft/Tyler Bates)

6. Here I Go Again (ft/Tracii Guns)

7. Jump in My Car (ft/Todd Rundgren)

8. Rhinestone Cowboy (ft/Charlie Daniels)

9. If You Could Read My Mind (ft/Ava Cherry)

10. Sugar, Sugar (ft/Steve Cropper)

11. Mit 66 Jahren (ft/Patrick Moraz) (CD only)

12. Sweet Caroline (ft/Ministry)

13. That’s Life