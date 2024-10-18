David Gilmour's Between Two Points remixed by Gus from Alt-J

Following on from his critically acclaimed six-night sold-out run at London's Royal Albert Hall, David Gilmour has shared a new remix of Between Two Points, from Gus Unger-Hamilton, keyboard player with progressively minded pop trio Alt-J.

The song is a cover of a song originally by British dream pop duo The Montgolfier Brothers and features on Gilmours recent No. 1 album Luck And Strange, on which Gilmour's daughter Romany takes lead vocals.

Leeds band Alt-J are the band most commonly associated with Luck And Strange producer Charlie Andrew who has received much acclaim for his work with Gilmour, the guitarist telling Prog, "He has a wonderful lack of knowledge of, and respect for my past. And he’s very direct and he says what I think and he’s not in any way overawed and I loved that. This is just so good for me, because the last thing you want is people just deferring everything back to you.”

Gilmour will now perform dates in Los Angeles, and New York with his live band featuring Guy Pratt on bass, Greg Phillinganes and Rob Gentry on keyboards, Adam Betts on drums, Ben Worsley on guitar, Louise Marshall on piano and vocals, and the Webb Sisters; Hattie Webb on harp and vocals, Charley Webb on guitar, ukelele and vocals as well as Romany Gilmour on vocals and harp at selected shows.

David Gilmour featuring Romany Gilmour - Between Two Points (Gus alt-J Remix) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Sony Music)