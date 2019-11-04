David Gilmour plays She Says Good Morning with The Pretty Things

David Gilmour features in a new live clip with The Pretty Things, performing She Says Good Morning with the 60s legends. You can watch the clip in full below.

The clip is taken from The Pretty Things' The Final Bow, a document of the band's 55th anniversary celebrations recorded in December 2018 at London's Indigo At The O2. Recorded over three sets of the band's classic tracks, it features Pink Floyd's David Gilmour as well as Van Morrison guesting with the band.

"After 55 years, saying goodbye to The Pretty Things electric band was a seismic, emotional blow and a genuine life loss, for all the band and our manager," Pretty Things frontman Phil May tells Prog.

"But, to be forced into it on health grounds, when the band was riding high, creating great new music and touring so successfully, throughout the world, made matters worse. But, life's a bitch and then you die...

"That said, this box set and what it represents, as a lasting tribute to the band I love, the life we have lived, and the way we have lived it, in music and performance, is unparalleled. I know I’m lucky, I, and the band, made it through a 2-hour 45-minute performance, in the best form we could have hoped for and we all feel that we created a performance, worthy of The Pretty Things at their best.

"That we captured it on film and on record, that we had our great, old friends, David Gilmour and Van Morrison alongside us and creating the moment and that, most of all, the O2 was sold out with our friends, old and new, young and old, and the people that we have done it for and who made it possible for us, was the icing on the cake."

The Final Bow is available now through Madfish Music as a two DVD and two CD set, as well as a deluxe edition that features a 10" vinyl disc of May and Dick Taylor's personal track selections, and a 52-page hardback book.