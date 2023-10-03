"Found her!!! THANK GOD!!!" Disturbed's David Draiman has been reunited with his missing puppy Charlotte

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has been reunited with his 10-week-old golden retriever puppy Charlotte.

On October 1, the vocalist proclaimed himself "absolutely devastated" that the puppy had been missing for 48 hours, posting a message on social media reading, "It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I have to announce that our dear puppy, Charlotte has been missing since the morning before last. We think she was taken by someone/something when she was playing out in the yard. We have notified all the proper authorities and while we are hopeful to be reunited with her, we realize that it's not likely. We're absolutely devastated."



But yesterday, October 2, 50-year-old musician returned to Instagram with an update, sharing new photos of the puppy alongside the caption, "Found her!!! THANK GOD!!!"

Later the singer posted another photo of Charlotte with the same caption "Home ❤️"

Draiman had been offering a reward for information about his beloved puppy, but there is no indication as to whether or not his hunch that Charlotte was taken was correct.

Gotta love a happy ending.

