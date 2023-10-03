"Found her!!! THANK GOD!!!" Disturbed's David Draiman has been reunited with his missing puppy Charlotte

By Paul Brannigan
( Metal Hammer )
published

David Draiman shares puppy love after locating his missing golden retriever Charlotte

David Draiman and his puppy, Charlotte
(Image credit: davidmdraiman Instagram)

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has been reunited with his 10-week-old golden retriever puppy Charlotte.

On October 1, the vocalist proclaimed himself "absolutely devastated" that the puppy had been missing for 48 hours, posting a message on social media reading, "It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I have to announce that our dear puppy, Charlotte has been missing since the morning before last. We think she was taken by someone/something when she was playing out in the yard. We have notified all the proper authorities and while we are hopeful to be reunited with her, we realize that it's not likely. We're absolutely devastated."

But yesterday, October 2, 50-year-old musician returned to Instagram with an update, sharing new photos of the puppy alongside the caption, "Found her!!! THANK GOD!!!"

Later the singer posted another photo of Charlotte with the same caption "Home ❤️"

Draiman had been offering a reward for information about his beloved puppy, but there is no indication as to whether or not his hunch that Charlotte was taken was correct.

Gotta love a happy ending. 

A post shared by David Draiman (@davidmdraiman)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by David Draiman (@davidmdraiman)

A photo posted by on

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.