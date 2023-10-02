Disturbed frontman David Draiman pleads for safe return of his family's puppy after it was "taken" from his front yard: "We are absolutely devastated"

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has released a heartbreaking statement confirming that his family's beloved young puppy has gone missing, and is suspected to have been stolen.

In a post on social media, the nu metal icon says his family are "devastated", and pleads for the safe return of their pet, a 10-week-old golden retriever dog named Charlotte, even though they suspect it might be a tall ask at this point.

"It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I have to announce that our dear puppy, Charlotte has been missing since the morning before last," says Draiman in the statement, shared yesterday (Sunday October 1). "We think she was taken by someone/something when she was playing out in the yard. We have notified all the proper authorities and while we are hopeful to be reunited with her, we realize that it's not likely. We're absolutely devastated."

The statement is accompanied by a message from Draiman that reads: "Reward for with any information on her whereabouts that leads to finding her. 10 week old Golden Retriever puppy, Charlotte. Taken from the Coral Gables area of Miami."

Draiman and his family adopted Charlotte earlier this year, and the Disturbed man was evidently besotted with her judging by the numerous posts he had shared of her since. Here's hoping this story is able to have a happy ending - if you are from within or around the Coral Gables area and think you may have any information on Charlotte's whereabouts, you can find Draiman directly on social media or get in contact with the local authorities.