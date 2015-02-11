David Cross reveals album is on the way

Former King Crimson violinist David Cross has completed work on a new album, he’s confirmed.

And he says the The David Cross Band are mixing the material which he describes as “fantastic” but “horribly complicated.”

He tells Sunn Creative Music: “The David Cross Band hasn’t played for a while but we’ve finished an album. We’re just in the mixing stages and playing with the sounds trying to get the violin and guitar sounds working well together.

“They’re fantastic songs and horribly complicated – not by fault, it’s all down to Paul Clark on guitar who comes up with very twisted ideas.”

Cross is currently working with King Crimson mainman Robert Fripp on Starless Starlight and he’s issued a promo for the track Starless Starlight Loops. Hear it below.

In addition, Cross also reveals he’s halfway through an album with former Van Der Graaf Generator multi-instrumentalist David Jackson.

He continues: “We’ve been doing some writing together and some improvisation together and that’s starting to work. What’s good about that is that it’s got no guitars, no keyboards or anything in the middle – we’re just working with bass and drums at the moment and that gives us this lovely tonal space.”

Fripp and his new-look King Crimson lineup will take to the road later this year on nine-date UK tour:

Aug 31: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Sep 01: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Sep 03: Cardiff St. David’s Hall

Sep 05: Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Sep 07: London Hackney Empire

Sep 08: London Hackney Empire

Sep 11: Manchester The Lowry

Sep 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 17: Edinburgh Usher Hall