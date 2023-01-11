David Bowie’s daughter shares heartwarming home video to mark anniversary of his death

By Liz Scarlett
David Bowie’s daughter Lexi Jones shares adorable footage of them playing keyboard together when she was a child on the anniversary of the music legend's death

David Bowie
(Image credit: Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic)

Yesterday on January 10, Alexandria 'Lexi' Zahra Jones, the daughter of David Bowie, shared a wholesome home video to commemorate the anniversary of the music legend's death.

David Bowie passed away seven years ago on January 10, 2016, following a private battle with cancer over the course of 18 months. Two days before his passing (January 8), the musician shared his final album, (Blackstar), on his 69th birthday. 

Taking to Instagram to mark her father's anniversary, Lexi shares heart-warming footage of her as a child playing the keyboard with Bowie at home. 

Alongside the video, the 22-year-old posts an adorable image of her when she was a toddler, dressed in a lion costume and holding a rainbow umbrella, while sat on her father's lap. As a caption, she writes: "7 years ago today. I miss you ❤️".

Lexi's mother/Bowie's widow Iman, who was married to the star from 1992, shared a serene monochrome image of the pair on social media alongside the line: “For a couple of moments in the immensity of time, we were one", with the hashtags: "#EternalLove #bowieforever".

Check out the posts below:

In related news, David Bowie’s sixth studio album Aladdin Sane (1973), which was his first LP to top the charts, will be receiving a special vinyl reissue in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The reissue is set to arrive on April 14. 

To commemorate the news, a remastered 4K version of the official music video for The Jean Genie has been shared on David Bowie's YouTube channel.

Watch it below:

