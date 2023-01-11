David Bowie’s daughter shares heartwarming home video to mark anniversary of his death

Yesterday on January 10, Alexandria 'Lexi' Zahra Jones, the daughter of David Bowie, shared a wholesome home video to commemorate the anniversary of the music legend's death.

David Bowie passed away seven years ago on January 10, 2016, following a private battle with cancer over the course of 18 months. Two days before his passing (January 8), the musician shared his final album, ★ (Blackstar), on his 69th birthday.

Taking to Instagram to mark her father's anniversary, Lexi shares heart-warming footage of her as a child playing the keyboard with Bowie at home.

Alongside the video, the 22-year-old posts an adorable image of her when she was a toddler, dressed in a lion costume and holding a rainbow umbrella, while sat on her father's lap. As a caption, she writes: "7 years ago today. I miss you ❤️".

Lexi's mother/Bowie's widow Iman, who was married to the star from 1992, shared a serene monochrome image of the pair on social media alongside the line: “For a couple of moments in the immensity of time, we were one", with the hashtags: "#EternalLove #bowieforever".

Check out the posts below:

In related news, David Bowie’s sixth studio album Aladdin Sane (1973), which was his first LP to top the charts, will be receiving a special vinyl reissue in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The reissue is set to arrive on April 14.

To commemorate the news, a remastered 4K version of the official music video for The Jean Genie has been shared on David Bowie's YouTube channel.

Watch it below: