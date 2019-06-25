Dave Mustaine thanks fans for support after throat cancer diagnosis

Dave Mustaine has thanked fans, friends and family for the support after he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

The Megadeth frontman released a short video message in which he said: "Hi. I wanted to take a moment real quick and thank my family, my friends and the best fans in the world for all of your support and love the last few days. We're gonna beat this thing together.”

Mustaine revealed in a Facebook post earlier in June that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer, and that treatment was already underway. The band cancelled all dates with the exception of the 2019 Megacruise.

Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson praised his bandmate as “a warrior, he’s a fighter.”

The bassist added: “Dave and I have been through our share of the shitshow: Ups and downs, drug addictions, breakups and makeups and everything else in between. This is another one.