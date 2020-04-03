Dave Mustaine talks fighting cancer and what comes next in the new Metal Hammer

In a time of uncertainty for the music and magazine industries, we appreciate your support more than ever. As things stand, Metal Hammer will be continuing to move forward with providing you the very best in the world of heavy music each and every month.

The new issue of Metal Hammer landed this week and features a world exclusive cover interview with Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine.

The metal legend talks for the first time since being given the all-clear from cancer earlier this year, discussing his battle with the disease, what kept him going and what comes next.

The magazine also comes with an exclusive Dave Mustaine quotes book and four Megadeth postcards!

Also in this issue, we celebrate 40 years of ‘British Steel’ with Judas Priest, remember the life and legacy of Type O Negative’s Peter Steele, find out how Trivium went and made the best album of their career and put your questions to In This Moment’s Maria Brink

Plus, there are brand new interviews with Testament, Bury Tomorrow, Kvelertak, Demons & Wizards, Venom Prison, Delain and many, many more.

All in the new issue of Metal Hammer. Out now. Grab yours if you happen to be in a shop (but only if you have to be there!), or get it delivered right to your door from www.tinyurl.com/BuyHammer.

And don’t forget, there’s never been a better time to support us with a digital subscription, which you can get now from www.tinyurl.com/HammerSubs