Dave Mustaine blames Lars Ulrich for No Life ’Til Leather delay

Dave Mustaine has blamed Lars Ulrich for the delay in re-releasing Metallica’s No Life ’Til Leather demo tape.

The expanded version of the 1982 original, which featured Megadeth leader Mustaine on guitar, was due launch in 2015. It was never released, with drummer Ulrich reporting in 2016 that “unexpected difficulties on the legal side” were to blame.

But in a tweet earlier today, Mustaine has given his side of the story.

He says: “James contacted me two years ago. We were going to officially release the No Life ’Til Leather demo as a record, with 27 tracks, pics, the whole enchilada, and the talks broke down because Lars wanted credit on two songs. I wrote every note and word too. I have the texts. I passed.”

Following the tweet, some fans began to criticise Metallica, leading Mustaine to jump to their defence.

He said: “STOP! Please? Guys, come on… I’m gonna leave if this is ‘bashing Metallica time.’ I don’t care if they like me or not, I still have to be respectful of them and their accomplishments for my own self-respect.”

Last year, Ulrich said he was still hopeful that the expanded edition of No Life ’Til Leather would see the light of day, adding: “We haven’t shut the door on it.”

