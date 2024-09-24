Dave Mason cancels upcoming tour dates due to serious heart condition

Former Traffic man Dave Mason has been forced to abandon his current US tour after doctors identified a serious heart condition during a routine appointment. With immediate medical attention required, Mason had no choice other than to cancel the remaining shows on the tour.

“I’m heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it’s Doctor’s orders," says Mason. "I’ll be back, and better than ever, in 2025."

The 2024 leg of Mason's ongoing Traffic Jam tour kicked off at Howl at the Moon in Tallahassee, FL, back in February, with the last show taking place at Hendricks Live!, in Plainfield, IN, on August 18.

Mason's show at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on August 20 was subsequently cancelled, and five days ago he announced that the first two shows of the latest leg of the tour, in Phoenix and Las Vegas, would also be shelved.

“I’ll probably just keep going until I can’t," Mason told the Observer Reporter last year. "I don’t golf and I really don’t have too many hobbies. I love playing. It’s getting a little hard travelling because of my age, but I love playing."

Sep 24: Santa Barbara Lobero Theatre, CA

Sep 26: Montclair The Canyon, CA

Sep 27: San Juan Capistrano Coach House, CA

Sep 28: Ojai The Libbey Bowl, CA

Oct 03: San Diego Humphreys Concerts By the Bay, CA

Oct 04: San Juan Capistrano The Coach House, CA

Oct 05: Arroyo Grande Clark Center For the Perf. Arts, CA

Oct 09: Santa Cruz The Center For the Arts, CA

Oct 10: Grass Valley The Center for the Perf. Arts, CA

Oct 12: Stateline Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, NV

Nov 07: Carson City Nashville Social Club (Book Signing), NV