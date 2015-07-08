Dave Kerzner launches The Lie

Sound Of Contact man Dave Kerzner has premiered his video for The Lie with Prog.

It’s taken from his solo album New World, available now via his website, iTunes and Amazon.

Kerzner tells Prog: “The song is about how lies catch up with us in the end. On New World it’s a piece of the concept album puzzle, but on its own it has meaning that can be interpreted many different ways.

“We had fun with the video, bringing in musicians I’ve played with in other bands. There’s Nick D’Virgilio on drums, from Kevin Gilbert’s Thud and Giraffe, and there’s Matt Dorsey, my bandmate in Sound Of Contact. There’s also a close-up of me playing a CP70 – a tip of the hat to one of my all time musical heroes, Tony Banks of Genesis.”

The Lie is available now as a three-track bundle via Bandcamp, while the radio edit can be purchased on iTunes and Amazon. Kerzner’s track Stranded is nominated as Anthem of the year at the 2015 Progressive Music Awards, with voting open now.