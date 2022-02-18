Dave Grohl is releasing a full-on metal album next week



Dave Grohl is planning to release a Kyuss/COC/Trouble-influenced heavy metal album next week.

The album will be the 'lost' album written by the fictional band Dream Widow, who are central to the plot of the new Foo Fighters' film Studio 666. One Dream Widow song, March Of The Insane, was released earlier this week.

In the film, Grohl discovers an unreleased tape by the band during sessions for the Foo Fighters' tenth album, which they are recording in a haunted mansion in Encino, California. At which point all Hell is unleashed.

Filling in Howard Stern on the Dream Widow backstory, Grohl says "The singer went crazy and murdered his whole band because of creative differences… We come in 25 years later to record, having no idea what happened 25 years ago, and I start becoming possessed by the spirit of the guy from 25 years ago and the spirit of the house. But this song, March Of The Insane, this is their lost record. This is the record they were making before their singer murdered [them]."

According to the Foo Fighters frontman, the Dream Widow album draws upon some of the metal influences he grew up with, including Kyuss, Trouble and Corrosion Of Conformity.

“I have my favourites," he says. "You’ll hear a lot of those influences in Lacrimus dei Ebrius [a 13-minute song in the film] because for that song, I put maybe four or five of these sections together in this big, long thing. Some of it sounds like Trouble; some of it sounds like Corrosion of Conformity; some of it has a Kyuss vibe.”

Studio 666 will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on February 25, via Sony Pictures.

Speaking about the "big, loud, bloody horror" film last year, Dave Grohl told MOJO, "There's no other band stupid enough to do this. It's absolutely insane."



“We’re so fucking excited to bring it to you guys for a full-on theatrical release. This thing was meant for the big screen. We hope you have as much fun watching it as we did making it.”