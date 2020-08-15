DarWin release the epic Nightmare Of My Dreams – catch it now!

DarWin have released the second single from their upcoming album, DarWin 2: A Frozen War, which is due out later this year. The album follows on from 2019’s critically acclaimed Origin Of Species.

The seven-plus-minute Nightmare Of My Dreams builds on themes from the band’s debut. Says Matt Bissonette, "I started working on this shortly after we finished the first album. Our drummer and producer Simon Phillips’ home burnt down and we had been thinking a lot about all the themes of the first album dealing with climate change. Those events actually affected our own lives very directly.”

Origin Of Species was the first installment in an epic saga that addresses the challenges of mankind in our coming era. And, as with that first album, Bissonette and Phillips are joined by a stellar cast of musicians including: Billy Sheehan (Sons Of Apollo), Guthrie Govan (Aristocrats/Steven Wilson), Greg Howe (Michael Jackson) and Derek Sherinian (Sons Of Apollo).

Watch the video below.