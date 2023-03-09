Dark electronic prog duo Lethe sign to Dark Essence Records

Dark electronic prog duo Lethe, who feature Cellar Darling and Maer's Anna Murphy and Tor-Helge Skei of atmospheric metal band Manes, have announced that they have signed to Dark Essence Records.

The pair describe their music as: "Like a journey through the ‘back alleys of the human mind/psyche’, through dreams and nightmares, paranoia, mental breakdown, inner darkness.. No religion, fantasy, or pretend play.. Real life, real experiences, real horror."

You can watch a video for the band's 2020 single Gamma below.

Lethe are currently working on their third full length release, and have previously released When Dreams Become Nightmares (2014) and The First Corpse On The Moon (2017).

Delayed due to the pandemic, the band are currently mixing, mastering and putting the finishing touches to the album, and all anyone will say about it is that fans should "Expect the unexpected."