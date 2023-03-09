Dark electronic prog duo Lethe sign to Dark Essence Records

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Lethe feature Cellar Darling's Anna Murphy and Manes Tor-Helge Skei and are currently working on their third album

Lethe
(Image credit: Press)

Dark electronic prog duo Lethe, who feature Cellar Darling and Maer's Anna Murphy and Tor-Helge Skei of atmospheric metal band Manes, have announced that they have signed to Dark Essence Records.

The pair describe their music as: "Like a journey through the ‘back alleys of the human mind/psyche’, through dreams and nightmares, paranoia, mental breakdown, inner darkness.. No religion, fantasy, or pretend play.. Real life, real experiences, real horror."

You can watch a video for the band's 2020 single Gamma below.

Lethe are currently working on their third full length release, and have previously released When Dreams Become Nightmares (2014) and The First Corpse On The Moon (2017).

Delayed due to the pandemic, the band are currently mixing, mastering and putting the finishing touches to the album,  and all anyone will say about it is that fans should "Expect the unexpected."

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.