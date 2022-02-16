Damian Wilson and Dianne van Giersbergen guest on new Archie Caine album

UK prog metallers Archie Caine have announced that they will release their debut album, Tommy And The Angels, on April 22. You can watch a video trailer for the new album below.

Tommy And The Angels features guest appearances from singers Damian Wilson and Dianne van Giersbergen, the latter in the band's brand new single Eden, which is released on February 25.

“Being able to work with artists like Damian Wilson and Dianne van Giersbergen is absolutely a dream come true; as was composing the album with my best friends,” explains Caine.

“Eden is a song about hope after despair, a theme that is woven through the entire album. It’s an inspirational idea to me that no matter how dark things seem there can always be ‘angels in disguise’, and that nobody is ever truly alone. It’s very much a concept album - the whole idea came from a specific melody I dreamed, and grew organically from that.”

Tommy And The Angels Angels was composed with Bo Wilde and Holly Nichol during a year of lockdowns.

Instrument tracking took place both in their home studio in the UK, and in Paraguay by Adrian Benegas. The album was then mixed and mastered by Joost van den Broek at Sandlane Recording Facilities in the Netherlands.