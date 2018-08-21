Damanek to release second album

Damanek - In Flight 1. Ragusa

2. Skyboat

3. The Crawler

4. Moon-Catcher (Heaven Song Pt. 2)

5. The Crossing

6. Big Easten (Pt 1. Cruel Skies Pt. 2 The Shaking Earth Pt. 3 A Life In Chinatown)

Multii-international prog collective Damanek will release their second album In Flight through GEP on October 5.

"The new album employs quite visual ‘aural’ landscapes to match the large lyrical concepts it contains," Damanek's Guy Manning told Prog. "Big themes focussed on people, change, spiritual embodiment, remembrance, cultural shifts and above all, narrative stories which all have a sense of how we attempt to ‘control’ our personal environments. To that end, we wanted the album to sound huge in places and it really does!"

Manning is joined by Australian keyboard player Sean Timms (also of Southern Empire), German saxophonist Marek Arnold and Brtish bassist Dan Mash on the new record. Guest musicians include Mash's Maschine cohort Luke Machin on guitar and Timm's Southern Empire colleague Brody Green on drums.

"The cast list for the album is similar (but reduced as compared) to the On Track players," explains Manning. "We did manage the inclusion of a lovely violin section from Raf Azaria (United Prog Fraternity) and also to feature a Gospel choir - they sound fantastic and help to promote that sense of that ‘spiritual journey/content’."