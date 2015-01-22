Cypher16 and Torche stop by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

We’ve got two very special sets of guests on tonight’s Metal Hammer Radio Show: Cypher16 – a young British band currently blasting through China – and Floridian sludge pop kings, Torche.

We’ll also be spinning tunes from Black Tusk, Empire, Karnivool, Iron Maiden, Royal Thunder, Butthole Surfers and Amon Amarth.

Plus we’ll be discussing the news that the remains of an ancient city have been put up for sale in Turkey. Prospective buyers will need deep pockets – it’s on the market for £6.3m. Which got us thinking…

What would you do with your own deserted city? Two words, paintball. Two other words, Hammer World.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.