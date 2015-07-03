Cynic announce UK return

Veteran progressive metal outfit Cynic will return to the UK in October as part of a newly-announced European tour in support of 2014 album Kindly Bent To Free Us.

An October 5 show at London’s Underworld is one of 10 stops on the autumn run, which will open in Berlin on October 1.

Frontman Paul Masvidal says: “We are ecstatic to be coming to Europe and sharing the Cynic frequency with fans across the pond. Cynic will be performing as a trio with many new surprises yet to be seen and heard in this tight format.”

Kindly Bent To Free Us is Cynic’s second full-length album since reuniting in 2006 after a 12-year hiatus. The group issued Traced In Air in 2008 and followed that with two EPs – 2010’s Re-Traced and 2011’s Carbon-Based Anatomy.

Formed in 1987 during the rise of death metal in Miami before relocating to Los Angeles,, Cynic’s 1993 debut, Focus, is regarded as a landmark release in the progressive metal genre.

Following several personnel changes through the years, the current lineup features founding members Masvidal and drummer Sean Reinert joined by bassist Sean Malone.

Cynic will launch a series of summer North American shows in Vancouver, BC on July 6.

KINDLY BENT TO FREE EUROPE TOUR

Oct 01: Berlin Magnet, Germany

Oct 02: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Oct 03: Köln Euroblast, Germany

Oct 04: Sittard Volt, Netherlands

Oct 05: London Underworld, UK

Oct 06: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Oct 07: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy

Oct 08: Ljubljana Channel Zero, Slovenia

Oct 09: Budapest Blue Hell, Hungary

Oct 10: München Backstage, Germany