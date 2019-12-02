Cyber Monday video game bargains: Walmart cut prices on a huge range of titles

You’ve just grabbed a new games console during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales – and, with that shiny new piece of hardware winging its way to you, you’re going to need games.

Thankfully, Walmart have decided now is the perfect time to tear up the list price on a wide range of games, with bargains to be found in every corner of their website.

We’ve sifted through the pile and picked out the very best deals currently on offer this Cyber Monday.

Madden NFL 20: PS4 / Xbox One: Was $59.99 now $32.99

The front cover features Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes – and you’ll be throwing touchdowns just like him with the latest entry in the long-running Madden series. View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2: Xbox One / PS4: Was $59.99 now $30

Step into the shoes of Arthur Morgan and explore a rich and varied landscape peppered with surprises. Follow the storyline with Arthur and his gang, or go off wandering at your leisure. One of the greatest games of recent times.View Deal

The Outer Worlds: PS4 / Xbox One: Was $54.45 now $39.99

If you're a fan of the post-apocalyptic Fallout series, there's a lot to love about this new title from Obsidian. Travel through space in your customisable ship, slamming mutants and mercenaries with your rag-tag bunch of colourful teammates.View Deal

Gears 5: Xbox One: Was $59.99 now $30

The latest entry in the famous Gears Of War series is not only a technical marvel, but an unforgettable experience from start to finish. If you're lucky enough to have an Xbox One X and a 4K TV, prepare to have your mind blown.View Deal

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Nintendo Switch: Was $59.99 now $49.94

This deluxe edition of the much-loved Wii U version of Mario Kart has all the DLC from the previous outing and is prsented in glorious HD. The single player campaign is a challenge with loads of karts and extras to unlock, while the multiplayer action is simply brilliant.View Deal