Cyber Monday guitar deals 2020: rock bottom deals on beginner guitars, acoustics, electrics, amps and more

Looking for a Cyber Monday guitar deal? Good news! A few years ago, Cyber Monday hardly seemed to make a mark on the music industry. This year, some of the biggest guitar stores on the planet are offering huge savings on music gear of all kinds -

Just check out the epic Cyber Week sale at Sweetwater like 80% off a range of guitar gear where you can save up to 80% off guitar gear right now. Meanwhile, at Guitar Center you can save up to 15% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY15. And at Reverb, there are discounts of up to 76%.

You can head direct to the retailers at the links below, or scroll beyond to check out some of our current highlights.

Cyber Monday guitar sales live now

Cyber Monday guitar deals: Electric guitars

Squier Bullet Mustang HH: Was $179, now $129, save $50

Get your mitts on the ideal electric guitar for beginners in this unbelievable Cyber Monday deal. Start playing straight from the box thanks to a short 24" scale, which will make your first chords and solos super easy, while those dual humbucker pickups will deliver plenty of output for whatever style you want to play.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster: $699 $599 at Guitar Center

Looking to get that lush David Gilmour tone for less? This limited-edition black Player Stratocaster is your ticket to sweet Pink Floyd vibes. Strum on, you crazy diamond.View Deal

Schecter C-1 Platinum FR-Sustaniac: Was $859 now $689.99

Described by Guitar World as "one of the best guitars for metal" Musician’s Friend has knocked a tasty $170 off the Schecter C-1 for Black Friday. With active EMG 81 and Sustainiac pickups, as well as the Floyd Rose and 24-fret neck, it's a shredder's dream.View Deal

Gretsch G2627T Streamliner: Was $599.99, now $449.99

Looking for a great value semi-hollow? The Streamliner aims to create more affordable Gretsch guitars without losing their specific DNA. To do that it uses two new Broad'Tron humbuckers, controlled in classic Gretsch style by a three-way toggle selector switch on the bass side shoulder, a master volume on the treble side horn, and then a trio of controls by the treble-side f-hole for individual-pickup volume and master tone.View Deal

Cyber Monday guitar deals: Acoustic guitars

Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99

A Fender acoustic for less than $150? With a slim neck and comfortable body size, its perfect for beginners. Comes in a range of finishes too.View Deal

Cyber Monday guitar deals: Guitar amps

Positive Grid Spark Guitar amp: $299/£223 , now $239/£180

Positive Grid’s prize-winning Spark is packed full of tones, effects and innovative features. Whether you’re using the amp’s own smart features, streaming music via Bluetooth, or using the free app to explore more tones and settings, it's a great price for Musicradar's Best Amp of NAMM 2020.View Deal

Vox AC15 1x12" Combo: Was $999, now $679

With $320 off, now you can get the tones of the British Invasion at 1960s prices*. (*Not 1960s prices, we're exaggerating. But still: a great deal.)View Deal

Cyber Monday guitar deals: Guitar pedals

TC Electronic pedals: were $69, now $39 each, save $30

Bag 11 of TC's well-respected at a hefty discount at Guitar Center. If you're looking to expand your pedalboard, now's the time. Chorus, reverb, delay, distortion, drive and overdrive are all includedView Deal

TC Electronic Ditto X4 Looper: was $209, now $199, save $60

TC Electronic's flagship looper has had 60 bucks knocked off the price in what’s certain to be the best looper pedal deal this Cyber Monday season. In this sweet stompbox you get two stereo loops with stop/start and undo/redo functionality for each, as well as seven onboard loop FX, and USB connectivity to load backing tracks.View Deal

