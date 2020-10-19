Win a signed Angus Young Gibson SG guitar

Finally, the good news we've all been waiting for in 2020: beloved Aussie rockers AC/DC have a blinding new album, Power Up, due for release on November 13.

But that's not where the good news ends. To celebrate the release of the album, we've teamed up with Gibson and AC/DC's label Sony to offer you the chance to win a Gibson SG guitar, signed by Angus Young himself.

Would you like to win it? We bet you would. All you have to do is answer the question below, and our Quantum Computer Of Rock will select a winner after the closing date (December 6).

Find full terms and conditions below. Good luck!