Curved Air call for bootlegs

Curved Air have asked fans to own up if they ever bootlegged any concerts – but only so the band can hear them.

Sonja Kristina and co want to fill out their recording archive with as many dates as possible. They’ve published a list of specific shows they’re looking for, but they also want to find out about any other tapes that exist.

Curved Air say: “We’re not looking to get anyone into trouble – please consider this an amnesty and get in in touch. Many thanks from the members past and present.”

Earlier this year the band released North Star, their first album to feature new music since 1976. Original members Kristina and Florian Pilkington-Miksa were rejoined by classic-era guitarist Kirby Gregory for studio sessions alongside Paul Sax, Robert Norton and Chris Harris. Their latest UK tour kicks off at the end of the month.

Leicester De Montfort Hall, 1971

Essex University, March 1971

Sheffield City Hall, July 1971

Reading Festival, 1972

Mannheim Universitat,1972

Chester, 1972

Bradford, April 1972

Bradford, October 1972

Dublin National Stadium, 1973

Bradford University, November 1974

Guilford University, 1974

Sheffield University, 1975

Derby King’s Hall, January 1976

Sep 26: Summers End festival

Oct 03: Wakefield Warehouse 23

Oct 11: Eastney Cellars

Oct 12: Swansea Garage

Oct 17: Ilminster Barn And Square And Compass

Oct 18: St Ives Guildhall

Oct 19: Legends of Rock festival

Oct 24: Fletching Trading Boundaries

Oct 31: Ruislip Tropic Club

Nov 08: Poole Lighthouse Arts Centre

Nov 09: Norwich St Andrew’s Halls

Nov 14: Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre