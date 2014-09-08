Curved Air call for bootlegs

Curved Air have asked fans to own up if they ever bootlegged any concerts – but only so the band can hear them.
Sonja Kristina and co want to fill out their recording archive with as many dates as possible. They’ve published a list of specific shows they’re looking for, but they also want to find out about any other tapes that exist.
Curved Air say: “We’re not looking to get anyone into trouble – please consider this an amnesty and get in in touch. Many thanks from the members past and present.”
Earlier this year the band released North Star, their first album to feature new music since 1976. Original members Kristina and Florian Pilkington-Miksa were rejoined by classic-era guitarist Kirby Gregory for studio sessions alongside Paul Sax, Robert Norton and Chris Harris. Their latest UK tour kicks off at the end of the month.
Bootleg dates wanted
Leicester De Montfort Hall, 1971
Essex University, March 1971
Sheffield City Hall, July 1971
Reading Festival, 1972
Mannheim Universitat,1972
Chester, 1972
Bradford, April 1972
Bradford, October 1972
Dublin National Stadium, 1973
Bradford University, November 1974
Guilford University, 1974
Sheffield University, 1975
Derby King’s Hall, January 1976
Tour dates
Sep 26: Summers End festival
Oct 03: Wakefield Warehouse 23
Oct 11: Eastney Cellars
Oct 12: Swansea Garage
Oct 17: Ilminster Barn And Square And Compass
Oct 18: St Ives Guildhall
Oct 19: Legends of Rock festival
Oct 24: Fletching Trading Boundaries
Oct 31: Ruislip Tropic Club
Nov 08: Poole Lighthouse Arts Centre
Nov 09: Norwich St Andrew’s Halls
Nov 14: Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre