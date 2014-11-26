Cuneiform launch anniversary compilation

US label Cuneiform is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a digital sampler album.

Cuneiform Turns 30! The Albums Of 2014 is available now via the label’s Bandcamp page and they’re asking people to name their price for the 20-track compilation.

In a statement, the label says: “Cuneiform expresses gratitude for surviving over the past 30 years inside the music business, despite being a record label devoted to releasing music far outside the mainstream.

“We’ve been blessed to exist and to work with such wonderful artists, employees, music business colleagues, radio and press associates and devoted fans. The future of music is a vital concern to everyone, and we’re grateful to all those working to ensure a sustainable future. May we work together will all of you for decades to come.”

The album covers a variety of genres including jazz, post-jazz, avant-rock and electronic-ambient-noise.

Cuneiform Turns 30! The Albums Of 2014 tracklist