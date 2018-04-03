Culture Abuse announce new single and album details

Bay Area punks Culture Abuse have announced that their new studio album is set to be released later this year.

Culture Abuse - Bay Dream

Titled Bay Dream, the album is set to arrive on June 15 via Epitaph and will be the band's first album on the legendary SoCal label. To mark the news, the band have released the first track from the follow-up to 2016’s Peach – lead single Calm E.

Frontman David Kelling says of the album: "I wrote songs in my head until I got a guitar, just going after the sound that I think each song needs individually. So the sound [of the album] is in constant change."

Bay Dream is now available for pre-order. Find the band’s 2018 tour dates below.

Jun 08: Download festival, Donington Park, UK

Jun 09: Gorilla, Manchester, UK

Jun 10: Electric Ballroom, London, UK