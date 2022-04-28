Cult Of Luna's Johannes Persson hooks up with Perturbator for Final Light

Cult Of Luna guitarist and vocalist Johannes Persson has teamed up with synthwave artist Perturbator for Final Light, a dark, intense new genre-defying synth project. You can watch a video for Into The Void, their first new music, below.

The project came about when Roadburn Festival's Walter Hoeijmakers asked Perturbator's James Kent to create a commissioned piece with a musician of his choice for the festival's 2020 iteration, which of course was cancelled (in the same manner in which Jo Quail ended up creating The Cartographer). Final Light unveiled their music for the first time at this year's festival.

“It was an honour,” says Kent. “I immediately thought of Cult of Luna. Even though my music is mostly electronic and synth-based, we both have a knack for creating atmospheres, so I thought it would be a very interesting match.”

“I’ve been a fan for a long, long time,” Persson adds. “We had this creative discussion back and forth and we hit it off.”

It was immediate,” states Kent. “We had almost an hour of interesting music, so it would’ve been a shame to simply perform it and not do anything with it afterwards. It’s a project that I really want to share; it’s not only the fruit of a collaboration between me and one of my favourite musicians, but also very unique and once-in-a-lifetime."

Final Light will release their self-titled album through Red Creek on June 24. the album will be available on various coloured vinyl editions and as a digital album.

Final Light: Final Light

1. Nothing Will Bear Your Name

2. In The Void

3. It Came With The Water

4. Final Light

5. The Fall of a Giant

6. Ruin To Decay