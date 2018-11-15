Listen to loads of rare Pertubator B-sides and remixes

Perturbator is streaming his B-Sides And Remixes Vol. II album exclusively with Metal Hammer.

It's the follow-up to Vol. I, and forms a two-hour retrospective of Perturbator's early work in synthwave.

According to a post on his Facebook page, the material on Vol. II "has been disparate prior to this release, existing on random Bandcamps, Soundclouds, and other various corners of the internet

"Most of this material has never seen the light of day on physical media, nor even via iTunes, Spotify, or YouTube.

"Volume II of the collection features nearly all of Perturbator's rare b-sides, compilation tracks, and cover songs.

The tracks listed on Vol. II were recorded from 2012 to 2014.

B-Sides And Remixes Vol. II will be released on November 16 via Blood Music.

B-Sides And Remixes Vol. II tracklist

1. Rage Main Theme (Score)

2. Vigilante 2084

3. The Intruder

4. Run To Survive (with Protector 101)

5. Noises In The Basement (Vortex)

6. Castlevania III – Clockwork

7. Creature

8. Disco Girls

9. Retrofutures (with Starforce)

10. Aurora Haze (with Starforce)

11. Halloween Theme Rework

12. Welcome To Nocturne City (Arcade Version)

13. Shot In The Fuck (Bonus)

14. Positive Attitude Jingle (Bonus)