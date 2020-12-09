Cult Of Luna stream brand new single Three Bridges

Swedish heavy prog sextet Cult Of Luna have streamed their brand new single Three Bridges. It's taken from the band's upcoming EP The Raging River which will be released on the band's brand new label, Red Creek, and physically distributed by Season of Mist (in Europe) on February 5. You can listen to Three Bridges below.

"The Raging River feels more like a bridge. A midpoint that needs to be crossed so we can finish what we started with 2019's A Dawn to Fear" the band explains. "It's been an interesting, as well as an introspective, way of working, having our instinct leading the way and then having to figure out where it takes us. But not only has it been a linear journey; some aspects of it are also clearly circular.

"For example, we have been a fan of Mark Lanegan for many years. So in 2005, when we wrote the song And With Her Came the Birds, we had his voice in mind, and the working title was 'The Lanegan Song'. But we were not many years over 20, and our lack of self-confidence prevented us from even daring to ask. It took fifteen years for us to get the guts to ask him. Hearing his voice on Inside Of A Dream is nothing more than feeling that we're inside of a dream."

Pre-order The Raging River.