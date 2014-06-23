Crown The Empire launch Initiation

Crown The Empire have launched a video for their track Initiation from upcoming second album The Resistance: Rise of the Runaways.

The 13-track follow-up to _The Fallout _is due on July 21 via Rise Records.

Catch them in the UK with Asking Alexandria, The Ghost Inside and Secrets later this year:

Oct 22: Norwich Uea

Oct 23: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 24: Newcastle O2 Academy

Oct 26: Edinburgh Picture House

Oct 27: Glasgow Barrowland

Oct 28: Belfast Ulster Hall

Oct 29: Dublin Olympia

Oct 31: Manchester Academy

Nov 01: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 02: Cardiff Great Hall

Nov 04: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 05: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 06: London Roundhouse

Nov 07: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 09: Brighton Centre

Crown The Empire: Initiation