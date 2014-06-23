Crown The Empire launch Initiation

Crown The Empire have launched a video for their track Initiation from upcoming second album The Resistance: Rise of the Runaways.
The 13-track follow-up to _The Fallout _is due on July 21 via Rise Records.
Catch them in the UK with Asking Alexandria, The Ghost Inside and Secrets later this year:
Oct 22: Norwich Uea
Oct 23: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 24: Newcastle O2 Academy
Oct 26: Edinburgh Picture House
Oct 27: Glasgow Barrowland
Oct 28: Belfast Ulster Hall
Oct 29: Dublin Olympia
Oct 31: Manchester Academy
Nov 01: Leeds O2 Academy
Nov 02: Cardiff Great Hall
Nov 04: Bristol O2 Academy
Nov 05: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Nov 06: London Roundhouse
Nov 07: Birmingham O2 Academy
Nov 09: Brighton Centre