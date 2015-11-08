Crown The Empire launch Cross Our Bones video

Crown The Empire have released a video for their track Cross Our Bones.

It appears on the deluxe edition of their second album, The Resistance which was issued at the end of October via Rise Records.

The new version of their 2014 release features four extra tracks, including a re-worked version of Machines and an acoustic take on Millennia.

It’s available to purchase via iTunes.

Andy Leo, David Escamilla, Brandon Hoover, Hayden Tree and Brent Taddie recently wrapped up a North American tour with Hollywood Undead and I Prevail. They’ll play The Bomb Factory in Dallas on December 27.

The Resistance Deluxe Edition tracklist

Call To Arms (Act i) Initiation Millennia Machines The Wolves Of Paris (Act ii) Mnstr Second Thoughts Maniacal Me Satellites (Act iii) Rise Of The Runaways Bloodline The Phoenix Reborn Johnny’s Rebellion Prisoners Of War Cross Our Bones Machines (Reinvented) Millennia (Acoustic)

